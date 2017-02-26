Emma Stone's Oscars 2017 Dress Shines Just Like a Statuette

Emma Stone is totally twinning with an Oscars statuette at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 28-year-old actress glimmered in a gold dress adorned with Swarovski crystals at the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Emma is up for the Best Actress award for her performance in La La Land, and the film itself scored a whopping 14 nominations, tying for the most of all time with Titanic and All About Eve.

Emma‘s grandmother Jean Morgan will be proudly watching Emma on TV tonight from Willow Valley, Pa.

“I always called her Sweetcakes,” Jean told LancasterOnline. “Nobody else could be called Sweetcakes. That was her name and only hers.”

“She was always in your face,” Jean added with a smile. “She danced, she sang. She was very precocious – extremely precocious. She performed for us always.”

FYI: Emma is wearing custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.