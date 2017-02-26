Felicity Jones & Boyfriend Charles Guard Arrive in L.A. Ahead of the Oscars

Felicity Jones is joined by boyfriend Charles Guard as they land at LAX airport on Thursday night (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Star Wars: Rogue One actress went makeup as she and her director boyfriend arrived in town for this weekend’s Oscars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Felicity Jones

Felicity is set to present at the Oscars this weekend.

Back in 2014, Felicity was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Theory of Everything.