Felicity Jones Is a Dior Darling on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Felicity Jones looks beautiful while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old Rogue One actress is presenting during the show tonight alongside her co-star Riz Ahmed.

Felicity was seen walking the red carpet with her boyfriend Charles Guard, though they didn’t pose together. The couple was spotted at the airport over the weekend!

Felicity was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category two years ago for her work in the movie The Theory of Everything.

FYI: Felicity is wearing a Dior dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Niwaka jewelry.