Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:13 pm

Felicity Jones Is a Dior Darling on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Felicity Jones Is a Dior Darling on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Felicity Jones looks beautiful while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old Rogue One actress is presenting during the show tonight alongside her co-star Riz Ahmed.

Felicity was seen walking the red carpet with her boyfriend Charles Guard, though they didn’t pose together. The couple was spotted at the airport over the weekend!

Felicity was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category two years ago for her work in the movie The Theory of Everything.

FYI: Felicity is wearing a Dior dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Niwaka jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet 01
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet 02
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet 03
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet 04
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Felicity Jones, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mika

    I like her but that doesn’t look good.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here