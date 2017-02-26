Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:32 pm

Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson Present Together at Oscars 2017!

Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson Present Together at Oscars 2017!

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson appear on stage together to present an award at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The stars of Fifty Shades Darker present the award for Best Production Design to the La La Land team.

“You look familiar,” Dakota said to Jamie to start off their speech. “I’m trying to,” he replied with a laugh.

Make sure to see the photos of them on the red carpet in the gallery.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress with Cartier jewelry. Jamie is wearing an Hermes tuxedo, a Cartier watch and cufflinks, and Tod’s shoes.

15+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan on stage at the Oscars…

Photos: Getty
