Future EGOT Winners - These Stars Are One Award Away!

There are lots of stars who are just one award from achieving the coveted EGOT honor – a distinction given to those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – so let’s recap who is almost there!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has the chance to become an EGOT winner at the 2017 Oscars thanks for his nomination for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie Moana.

Some of the other stars who are waiting to achieve the EGOT include Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, Elton John, and Helen Mirren.

There are some celebs, like Barbra, who actually do have one of each award, but one of them was achieved through a non-competitive win, which doesn’t count for the EGOT.

