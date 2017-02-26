Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:17 pm

Future EGOT Winners - These Stars Are One Award Away!

Next Slide »

Future EGOT Winners - These Stars Are One Award Away!

There are lots of stars who are just one award from achieving the coveted EGOT honor – a distinction given to those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – so let’s recap who is almost there!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has the chance to become an EGOT winner at the 2017 Oscars thanks for his nomination for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie Moana.

Some of the other stars who are waiting to achieve the EGOT include Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, Elton John, and Helen Mirren.

There are some celebs, like Barbra, who actually do have one of each award, but one of them was achieved through a non-competitive win, which doesn’t count for the EGOT.

Click through the slideshow to find out who might achieve EGOT in the future…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Emmy Awards, Grammys, Oscars, Random, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here