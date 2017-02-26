Gael Garcia Bernal & Riz Ahmed Are Handsome Oscars 2017 Presenters

Gael Garcia Bernal and Riz Ahmed were easily two of the hottest men at the 2017 Oscars.

The guys hit the red carpet looking really sharp at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Both Gael and Riz will be presenting accolades on stage later in the evening, so be sure to look out for that.

FYI: Riz is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!