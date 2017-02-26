Top Stories
Gael Garcia Bernal Speaks Out Against Trump’s Border Wall at Oscars 2017

Gael Garcia Bernal Speaks Out Against Trump’s Border Wall at Oscars 2017

Gael Garcia Bernal took the stage to present with Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood, and while on stage, spoke out against Donald Trump’s wall.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us,” Gael said during his presentation on stage.

The sentiment was met with huge cheers from the crowd. Watch the moment below.
Photos: Getty
