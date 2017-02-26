'Get Out' Exceeds All Expectations With Major Box Office Debut

Jordan Peele‘s new horror film Get Out debuted huge with $30.5 million, topping this weekend’s box office!

According to THR, the film starring Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya exceeded expectations for Jordan‘s directorial debut, costing under $5 million to make.

Taking second place was The Lego Batman Movie, which earned an additional $19 million and passing the $200 million mark globally.

Coming in at No. 3 was John Wick: Chapter Two with an additional $9 million in revenue, for a domestic total of $74.4 million so far.

Rounding out the top five were Matt Damon‘s latest film The Great Wall, and Fifty Shades Darker, which earned $8.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter became a massive success overseas in China.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??