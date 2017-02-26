Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:23 pm

Glen Powell, Aldis Hodge & Luke Bracey Suit Up For Oscars 2017

Glen Powell, Aldis Hodge & Luke Bracey Suit Up For Oscars 2017

Glen Powell, Aldis Hodge and Luke Bracey look so handsome at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The trio stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday afternoon (February 26) held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Glen and Aldis‘ film Hidden Figures and Luke‘s movie Hacksaw Ridge are both up for Best Picture!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, to see who wins TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Glen is wearing Giorgio Armani tuxedo, a Piaget watch and Martin Katz button studs. Luke is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo.

