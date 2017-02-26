Hailee Steinfeld Returns To Oscars 2017 in a Super Romantic Dress

Hailee Steinfeld went for an elegant look at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

This makes the second Oscar ceremony for the Edge of Seventeen actress, who first attended back in 2011, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

“Tonight I’m taking over @vfhwd Story as I journey through my second Oscars experience….6 years later. See you there,” Hailee reminded her fans on where to catch her on social media.

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Neil Lane jewelry, Charlotte Olympia shoes and a Judith Lieber clutch.