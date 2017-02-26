Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:26 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Returns To Oscars 2017 in a Super Romantic Dress

Hailee Steinfeld Returns To Oscars 2017 in a Super Romantic Dress

Hailee Steinfeld went for an elegant look at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

This makes the second Oscar ceremony for the Edge of Seventeen actress, who first attended back in 2011, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

“Tonight I’m taking over @vfhwd Story as I journey through my second Oscars experience….6 years later. See you there,” Hailee reminded her fans on where to catch her on social media.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Neil Lane jewelry, Charlotte Olympia shoes and a Judith Lieber clutch.
Photos: Getty
