Halle Berry Shimmers on the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2017

Halle Berry strikes a fierce pose as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her curls and wore a shimmering dress for the event.

Halle will be presenting at the awards show tonight.

Up next on Halle‘s film slate is Kidnap, which is set to hit theaters on March 10.

FYI: Halle is wearing an Atelier Versace dress and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry.