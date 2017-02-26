Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:21 pm

'Hidden Figures’ Subject Katherine Johnson Welcomed to Oscars 2017 Stage by Taraji P. Henson!

The stars of the movie Hidden Figures welcome the film’s subject Katherine Johnson to the stage at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The film is nominated for Best Picture tonight and the three stars – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae – introduced the real-life NASA physicist and mathematician while presenting an award at the show.

Octavia was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the awards show this evening.

Watch the video of the touching moment at the Oscars below!
