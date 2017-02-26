Hidden Figures' Jim Parsons Almost Couldn't Get into Oscars 2017!

OMG – Jim Parsons almost wasn’t allowed into the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 43-year-old actor – whose film Hidden Figures is up for Best Picture and two other nominations this evening – forgot his ID for the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

But wait, there’s more – Jim returned home to pick up his ID and realized he’d locked himself out of the house!

“Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars…” he captioned the Instagram selfie below. “Waiting on someone to get here and let me in. … Academy Awards, 2017… off to an auspicious beginning…! 😳👍🍾”

“Why didn’t I teach them how to work a lock on a door???” he next wrote along with a photo of his dogs inside the house. “#oscarsupdate2017 #lockedout #soclosebutsofar #hiddenfigures.”

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Also pictured: Kelly Ripa sporting a Carolina Herrera dress, Gianvitto Rossi shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry at the event.



Click inside to find out what happened next in Jim’s story…

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

In case I arrive too late for photos, this one is for Annie Psaltaris and #isaia , a slightly better view of the tux, taken in happier times, before I was locked out and alone.. all of and hour and a half ago… #oscarsupdate2017 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Aaaaand we're off! Thank you, Todd and @melissamcneeley for saving my ass… #oscarsupdate2017 #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:08pm PST