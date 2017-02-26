Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:36 pm

Hidden Figures' Jim Parsons Almost Couldn't Get into Oscars 2017!

Hidden Figures' Jim Parsons Almost Couldn't Get into Oscars 2017!

OMG – Jim Parsons almost wasn’t allowed into the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 43-year-old actor – whose film Hidden Figures is up for Best Picture and two other nominations this evening – forgot his ID for the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

But wait, there’s more – Jim returned home to pick up his ID and realized he’d locked himself out of the house!

“Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars…” he captioned the Instagram selfie below. “Waiting on someone to get here and let me in. … Academy Awards, 2017… off to an auspicious beginning…! 😳👍🍾”

“Why didn’t I teach them how to work a lock on a door???” he next wrote along with a photo of his dogs inside the house. “#oscarsupdate2017 #lockedout #soclosebutsofar #hiddenfigures.”

Also pictured: Kelly Ripa sporting a Carolina Herrera dress, Gianvitto Rossi shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry at the event.


Click inside to find out what happened next in Jim’s story…

Aaaaand we're off! Thank you, Todd and @melissamcneeley for saving my ass… #oscarsupdate2017 #hiddenfigures

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on

Whatever else happens, Meryl and I shared a laugh. Kind of. #oscarsupdate2017

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on

Photos: Getty
Getty
