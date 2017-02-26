'Hidden Figures' Star Octavia Spencer Goes For A Royal Feel at Oscars 2017

Octavia Spencer shows off just how happy she is to be at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures. The film is also up for Best Picture tonight.

FYI: Octavia wore a gorgeous Marchesa gown with Forevermark Diamond jewels.