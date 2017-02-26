Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:33 pm

How to Stream 2017's Oscar-Nominated Films!

Next Slide »

How to Stream 2017's Oscar-Nominated Films!

After the film industry’s biggest night, you’re probably going to want to check out any films you haven’t seen yet.

The 2017 Academy Awards offers 18 Oscar-nominated movies that are definitely worth flipping off the lights and heating up a bag of popcorn.

From a dreamy musical, to a rough neighborhood in Miami, to a group of interplanetary creatures who know way more than we do, it’s safe to say these films will take your mind on a journey.

… But where to watch them besides the theater? Don’t worry, Just Jared‘s got you covered!

Click through the slideshow to find out where to watch 2017′s Oscar-nominated films…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here