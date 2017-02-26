Isabelle Huppert Shares Set Photos from Upcoming Film 'Eva'

Isabelle Huppert is a busy woman – she has a ton of movies in the works AND she’s racking up the awards this season!

The 63-year-old French actress just won Best Actress at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards for her work in Elle. She’s also up for an Oscar at the 2017 Academy Awards tomorrow for the same film.

Isabelle took to Instagram on Friday (February 25) to share some pics from the set of her upcoming movie Eva.

“Sur le tournage avec Benoît Jacquot / Shooting with Benoît Jacquot #evalefilm #benoitjacquot #annecy,” she captioned the slideshow below featuring shots of herself and the director.

Eva tells the story of a playwright who encounters a mysterious woman when he takes shelter in a chalet during a violent snowstorm.

A post shared by Isabelle Huppert (@isabelle.huppert) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Pictured: Isabelle attending Sony Pictures Classics’ Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner Party at STK on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.