Jackie Chan's Oscars 2017 Dates - Two Stuffed Pandas!

Jackie Chan holds up two stuffed panda bears on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old movie star received an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards back in November.

Jackie is holding the stuffed pandas to help promote his role as a panda ambassador. He dressed the toys up with UNICEF name tags and yellow jackets while he was dressed in more dapper clothes.

On the red carpet, Jackie said that he might sell the stuffed toys for charity!