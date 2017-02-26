Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017

Jackie Chan's Oscars 2017 Dates - Two Stuffed Pandas!

Jackie Chan holds up two stuffed panda bears on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old movie star received an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards back in November.

Jackie is holding the stuffed pandas to help promote his role as a panda ambassador. He dressed the toys up with UNICEF name tags and yellow jackets while he was dressed in more dapper clothes.

On the red carpet, Jackie said that he might sell the stuffed toys for charity!
