Jamie Dornan Brings Wife Amelia to Oscars 2017!

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia make such a cute couple on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet!

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor will take the stage this evening to present an award. The show is being held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Jamie‘s Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson was also seen on the red carpet this evening – see her Gucci look!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!