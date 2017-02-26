Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:42 am

Jamie Dornan Brings Wife Amelia to Pre-Oscars Chanel Party

Jamie Dornan Brings Wife Amelia to Pre-Oscars Chanel Party

Jamie Dornan coupled up with wife Amelia for Oscars weekend.

They stepped out at the 2017 Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Pharrell Williams, Adrien Brody, Harry Connick Jr., Poppy Delevingne, Kelly Sawyer, Jennifer Meyer, Carson Meyer, and Liz Goldwyn.

Jamie has been busy promoting his new movie Fifty Shades Darker. In case you missed it, check out the details about the end credits scene!

10+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan, Pharrell Williams, and more at the Chanel bash…
