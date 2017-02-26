Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:39 pm

Janelle Monae Arrives in Style for Her First Oscars!

Janelle Monae Arrives in Style for Her First Oscars!

Janelle Monae is the belle of the ball as she arrives at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old singer and actress stunned in an embroidered black and silver gown for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae

In the past year, Janelle starred in two major films – Moonlight and Hidden Figures – which are both nominated for Best Picture this year!

FYI: Janelle is wearing an Elie Saab dress.
