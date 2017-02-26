Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:39 pm
Janelle Monae Arrives in Style for Her First Oscars!
Janelle Monae is the belle of the ball as she arrives at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.
The 31-year-old singer and actress stunned in an embroidered black and silver gown for the awards show.
In the past year, Janelle starred in two major films – Moonlight and Hidden Figures – which are both nominated for Best Picture this year!
FYI: Janelle is wearing an Elie Saab dress.
