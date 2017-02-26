Jennifer Aniston Almost Breaks Down Talking About Bill Paxton During In Memorium

Jennifer Aniston struggled to hold it together she talked about beloved actor Bill Paxton‘s untimely passing at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Bill‘s death rattled Hollywood yesterday. The actor passed away due to complications from surgery.

Though Bill was well-loved figure in Hollywood, his passing would not have been able to be included in the In Memorium segment, which is completed weeks in advance.

Watch Jennifer‘s emotional introduction to all of the great Hollywood figures who passed this year.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Bill Paxton, who passed away today at the age of 61 https://t.co/YN5vKbdGiW #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WnUsjygSse — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Versace dress, Gucci shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.