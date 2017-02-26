Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:47 pm

Jennifer Aniston Almost Breaks Down Talking About Bill Paxton During In Memorium

Jennifer Aniston struggled to hold it together she talked about beloved actor Bill Paxton‘s untimely passing at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Bill‘s death rattled Hollywood yesterday. The actor passed away due to complications from surgery.

Though Bill was well-loved figure in Hollywood, his passing would not have been able to be included in the In Memorium segment, which is completed weeks in advance.

Watch Jennifer‘s emotional introduction to all of the great Hollywood figures who passed this year.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Versace dress, Gucci shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
