Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:11 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Recreates 'Lion King' Scene With 'Lion' Actor Sunny Pawar at Oscars 2017 (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel Recreates 'Lion King' Scene With 'Lion' Actor Sunny Pawar at Oscars 2017 (Video)

Young actor Sunny Pawar totally stole the show at the at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 8-year-old Lion star was lifted up by host Jimmy Kimmel in a super cute bit with The Lion King while the theme song played.

“Wanna do the thing when the lion lifts the kid up in the air?” Jimmy asked him. “I’ll be the kid, you lift me up in the air.”

Watch the adorable exchange between Jimmy and Sunny below!
