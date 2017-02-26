Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Hollywood Tourists at Oscars 2017 - Watch Epic Video!
Jimmy Kimmel just surprised a group of Hollywood tourists by bringing them out on live television during the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood!
The tour group had no idea they were going to be on television and thought they were going to be seeing an exhibit on Oscar fashion. Instead, the group got to meet Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington and more. One lucky lady was gifted with Jennifer Aniston‘s sunglasses, and another pair got “married” by Denzel!
Watch below…
Watch @JimmyKimmel and the #Oscars audience surprise a bus full of Hollywood tourists: https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 pic.twitter.com/1QXrwJZYUQ
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Click inside for more videos…
Denzel Washington just "officiated" a wedding at the #Oscars: "He's Denzel, so it's legal." https://t.co/FDxhW5NYXD pic.twitter.com/pdTeot9Eth
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Mahershala Ali takes selfie with tour group surprised at #Oscars ceremony: https://t.co/yOZ5X2zS5e pic.twitter.com/dSwOKhHSNw
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017