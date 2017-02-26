Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:47 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Hollywood Tourists at Oscars 2017 - Watch Epic Video!

Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Hollywood Tourists at Oscars 2017 - Watch Epic Video!

Jimmy Kimmel just surprised a group of Hollywood tourists by bringing them out on live television during the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood!

The tour group had no idea they were going to be on television and thought they were going to be seeing an exhibit on Oscar fashion. Instead, the group got to meet Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington and more. One lucky lady was gifted with Jennifer Aniston‘s sunglasses, and another pair got “married” by Denzel!

Watch below…

Click inside for more videos…
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy kimmel surprises tour bus 01
jimmy kimmel surprises tour bus 02
jimmy kimmel surprises tour bus 03
jimmy kimmel surprises tour bus 04
jimmy kimmel surprises tour bus 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here