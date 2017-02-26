John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are So Perfect on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are once again, the epitome of relationship goals!

The pair walked the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood, and looked like they were having the best time as she rested her head on his shoulder.

During an interview on TV, John told Chrissy she looked like a “goddess” – aww!

John will be performing two songs from La La Land later this evening: be sure to listen to “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” here!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Zuhair Murad.