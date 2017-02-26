John Legend's 'La La Land' Oscars Performance Video 2017 - Watch Now!

John Legend croons to the crowd while performing two songs from La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old entertainer starred in the musical movie and he also served as an executive producer. He filled in for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to sing “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” which were both nominated for Best Original Song.

John was joined on stage by a cast of dancers and two of them even flew into the sky, the same way Emma and Ryan did during the planetarium scene!

“City of Stars” ended up winning the award and composer Justin Hurwitz and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accepted the award.

10+ pictures inside of John Legend performing at the Oscars…