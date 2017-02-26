Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:41 pm

Joseph Wapner Dead - 'People's Court' Judge Dies at 97

Famed The People’s Court judge Joseph Wapner has sadly passed away, according to the Associated Press.

The 97-year-old judge of the reality show died in his sleep on Sunday (February 26) after suffering from breathing problems.

His son David explained that he was hospitalized a week ago and had since been under home hospice care.

Joseph was a USC Law grad and WWII vet and had been awarded both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

He served on the L.A. Superior Court before retiring and joining The People’s Court when it premiered in 1981. He was on the show for 12 seasons, ending his run in 1993.

Our thoughts are with Joseph‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

