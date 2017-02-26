Julianne Moore Enjoys the Warm Weather in NYC
Julianne Moore listens to her headphones as she crosses the street on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in New York City.
The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a trench coat as she enjoyed the warm weather strolling around the city.
Up next on Julianne‘s film slate is Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
Julianne joins the spy film sequel along with Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2017.
