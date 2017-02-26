Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 1:15 am

Julianne Moore Enjoys the Warm Weather in NYC

Julianne Moore Enjoys the Warm Weather in NYC

Julianne Moore listens to her headphones as she crosses the street on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in New York City.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a trench coat as she enjoyed the warm weather strolling around the city.

Up next on Julianne‘s film slate is Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Julianne joins the spy film sequel along with Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2017.

Photos: INSTAR
