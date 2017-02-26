Justin Bieber Shares New Shirtless Photo, Shows Off Calvins

Justin Bieber is back on Instagram and not holding back on the shirtless pics!!

The 22-year-old entertainer shared a new photo from a hike he took on Saturday (February 25). He also showed off his Calvin Klein underwear a little in the pic.

Later that night, Justin hit up his pal Floyd Mayweather‘s birthday bash where he performed two of his most recent hits, “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”

“I love this guy… I look up to him,” he said, according to E! News. “Give it up for Floyd Mayweather, the champ.”

Justin also recently shared a couple videos of him showing off his ballerina moves. “Ballerina or nAw,” he captioned one. Check them out below!

Also pictured: Justin running into his friend Corey Gamble while leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

