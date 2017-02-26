Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:07 pm

Justin Bieber Shares New Shirtless Photo, Shows Off Calvins

Justin Bieber Shares New Shirtless Photo, Shows Off Calvins

Justin Bieber is back on Instagram and not holding back on the shirtless pics!!

The 22-year-old entertainer shared a new photo from a hike he took on Saturday (February 25). He also showed off his Calvin Klein underwear a little in the pic.

Later that night, Justin hit up his pal Floyd Mayweather‘s birthday bash where he performed two of his most recent hits, “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”

“I love this guy… I look up to him,” he said, according to E! News. “Give it up for Floyd Mayweather, the champ.”

Justin also recently shared a couple videos of him showing off his ballerina moves. “Ballerina or nAw,” he captioned one. Check them out below!

Also pictured: Justin running into his friend Corey Gamble while leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Click inside to see some of Justin’s most recent shirtless snaps…
