Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:10 pm

Justin Bieber Took the Stage at Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Party!

  • Justin Bieber performed at Floyd Mayweather‘s birthday bash – TMZ
  • Barack Obama and Malia are getting in father-daughter time in NYC! – Wetpaint
  • Demi Lovato is apologizing after getting backlash for sharing DNA test results – Just Jared Jr
  • Amal and George Clooney stepped out for the first time since sharing pregnancy news – Lainey Gossip
  • An LA street artist is mocking the Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
Photos: WENN
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
