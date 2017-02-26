Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:10 pm
Justin Bieber Took the Stage at Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Party!
- Justin Bieber performed at Floyd Mayweather‘s birthday bash – TMZ
- Barack Obama and Malia are getting in father-daughter time in NYC! – Wetpaint
- Demi Lovato is apologizing after getting backlash for sharing DNA test results – Just Jared Jr
- Amal and George Clooney stepped out for the first time since sharing pregnancy news – Lainey Gossip
- An LA street artist is mocking the Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook