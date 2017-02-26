Justin Theroux Shows Off His Cool Airport Style

Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Justin Theroux arrives in style at JFK airport for his flight out of town on Friday afternoon (February 24) in New York City.

The 45-year-old Girl on the Train actor looked cool in a leather jacket, beanie, sunglasses, and suede boots for his flight.

Earlier that day, Justin was seen running errands around town before his flight.

The trailer for the upcoming final season of The Leftovers’ was recently released.

The final eight episodes of the apocalyptic drama will premiere on April 16 on HBO.
