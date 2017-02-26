Justin Timberlake Photo Bombs Jessica Biel on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Justin Timberlake jumped into the background of Jessica Biel‘s 2017 Academy Awards red carpet photos to produce one funny photo bomb!

After the fun and games, the pair posed for photos together at the event, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Justin‘s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated for Best Original Song tonight, and he will take the stage to perform the hit from Trolls. Listen to the song if you missed it!

FYI: Jessica is wearing KAUFMANFRANCO with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Justin is wearing Tom Ford.