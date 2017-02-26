Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:02 pm

Justin Timberlake Praises Son for His First Nomination at the Oscars 2017

Justin Timberlake Praises Son for His First Nomination at the Oscars 2017

Justin Timberlake had his wife, Jessica Biel, by his side at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

But there was a very special person in his life he wanted to praise for helping him earn his first Academy Award nomination, and that’s his son Silas Randall Timberlake.

“To share what the thing I love the most, that inspires me the most as an artist with my son really fueled my process,” Justin gushed on the carpet.

Justin‘s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated for Best Original Song tonight, and he will take the stage to perform the hit from Trolls. Listen to the song if you missed it!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Jessica is wearing KAUFMANFRANCO with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Justin is wearing Tom Ford.

Inside, see pics of Justin and Jessica on the carpet at the Oscars.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 01
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 02
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 03
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 04
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 05
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 06
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 07
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 08
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 09
justin timberlake photobombs jessica biel oscars 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Justin Timberlake, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here