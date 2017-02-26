Justin Timberlake Praises Son for His First Nomination at the Oscars 2017

Justin Timberlake had his wife, Jessica Biel, by his side at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

But there was a very special person in his life he wanted to praise for helping him earn his first Academy Award nomination, and that’s his son Silas Randall Timberlake.

“To share what the thing I love the most, that inspires me the most as an artist with my son really fueled my process,” Justin gushed on the carpet.

Justin‘s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated for Best Original Song tonight, and he will take the stage to perform the hit from Trolls. Listen to the song if you missed it!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Jessica is wearing KAUFMANFRANCO with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Justin is wearing Tom Ford.

