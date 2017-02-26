Sun, 26 February 2017 at 1:45 pm
Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!
Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls is nominated for Best Original Song tonight at the 2017 Oscars – and you can stream it here!
The 36-year-old entertainer and nominee this evening will take the stage at the Academy Awards later this evening to perform the song for the live crowd.
Be sure to tune into the 2017 Oscars tonight, where John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more will also take the stage.
Listen to the song below!
Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
