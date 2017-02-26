Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 1:45 pm

Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls is nominated for Best Original Song tonight at the 2017 Oscars – and you can stream it here!

The 36-year-old entertainer and nominee this evening will take the stage at the Academy Awards later this evening to perform the song for the live crowd.

Grab the song on iTunes here!

Be sure to tune into the 2017 Oscars tonight, where John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more will also take the stage.

Listen to the song below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Justin Timberlake, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here