Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:12 pm

Kate McKinnon Keeps it Classy on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Kate McKinnon Keeps it Classy on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Kate McKinnon brought a smile to all of our hearts at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live star ditched her Hillary Clinton look tonight, keeping it simple and classy in a shimmery black dress at the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate McKinnon

Kate was all smiles on the red carpet, rocking her hair in loose curls.

Kate will take the stage as a presenter tonight!

FYI: Kate is wearing a custom Narciso Rodriguez dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Chopard jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mckinnon keeps it classy on the oscars 2017 red carpet 01
kate mckinnon keeps it classy on the oscars 2017 red carpet 02
kate mckinnon keeps it classy on the oscars 2017 red carpet 03
kate mckinnon keeps it classy on the oscars 2017 red carpet 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Kate McKinnon, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here