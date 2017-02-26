Kate McKinnon Keeps it Classy on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Kate McKinnon brought a smile to all of our hearts at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live star ditched her Hillary Clinton look tonight, keeping it simple and classy in a shimmery black dress at the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Kate was all smiles on the red carpet, rocking her hair in loose curls.

Kate will take the stage as a presenter tonight!

FYI: Kate is wearing a custom Narciso Rodriguez dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Chopard jewelry.