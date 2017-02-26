Katy Perry Poses with Writer Derek Blasberg at the 2017 Vanity Fair Party

Katy Perry is as cute as ever at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (February 25).

The 32-year-old singer mugged for the camera with fashion writer Derek Blasberg.

The two artists, who are not a couple, nevertheless looked totally adorable together.

Katy and Derek have stepped on the carpet before together at the 2016 Met Gala.

Earlier in the evening, Katy posted an Instagram supporting her friend Allison Williams, whose horror flick Get Out opened on Friday.

GET OUT and see "Get Out" ASAP! Love my girl @aw in it ❤🎥🙌🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

FYI: Katy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.