Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:31 pm

Katy Perry Poses with Writer Derek Blasberg at the 2017 Vanity Fair Party

Katy Perry Poses with Writer Derek Blasberg at the 2017 Vanity Fair Party

Katy Perry is as cute as ever at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (February 25).

The 32-year-old singer mugged for the camera with fashion writer Derek Blasberg.

The two artists, who are not a couple, nevertheless looked totally adorable together.

Katy and Derek have stepped on the carpet before together at the 2016 Met Gala.

Earlier in the evening, Katy posted an Instagram supporting her friend Allison Williams, whose horror flick Get Out opened on Friday.

GET OUT and see "Get Out" ASAP! Love my girl @aw in it ❤🎥🙌🏻

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

FYI: Katy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
1
1a
1b
1c
2
GettyImages 645667864

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscar Parties, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here