'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Brings Girlfriend Olivia Hamilton to Oscars 2017

Damien Chazelle coupled up with girlfriend Olivia Hamilton for the 2017 Oscars red carpet.

The 32-year-old La La Land director is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

For the directing category, he’s up against Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, and Denis Villeneuve for Arrival.

For original screenplay, he’s nominated alongside Mike Mills for 20th Century Women, Taylor Sheridan for Hell or High Water, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou for The Lobster, and Kenneth for Manchester by the Sea.