Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:08 pm

'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Brings Girlfriend Olivia Hamilton to Oscars 2017

'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Brings Girlfriend Olivia Hamilton to Oscars 2017

Damien Chazelle coupled up with girlfriend Olivia Hamilton for the 2017 Oscars red carpet.

The 32-year-old La La Land director is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Damien Chazelle

For the directing category, he’s up against Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, and Denis Villeneuve for Arrival.

For original screenplay, he’s nominated alongside Mike Mills for 20th Century Women, Taylor Sheridan for Hell or High Water, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou for The Lobster, and Kenneth for Manchester by the Sea.
Just Jared on Facebook
damien chazelle girlfriend olivia 2017 oscars 01
damien chazelle girlfriend olivia 2017 oscars 02
damien chazelle girlfriend olivia 2017 oscars 03
damien chazelle girlfriend olivia 2017 oscars 04
damien chazelle girlfriend olivia 2017 oscars 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Damien Chazelle, Olivia Hamilton, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here