Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:21 pm

Lea Michele & Chris Colfer Have a 'Glee' Reunion at EJAF Oscars Party

Lea Michele looks stunning as she arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old former Scream Queens star looked sophisticated and sexy in a sheer, black gown for the event.

Lea was joined on the red carpet by her former Glee co-stars Chris Colfer and Matthew Morrison who was accompanied by his wife Renee Puente for the party.

FYI: Lea is wearing an Elie Saab dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
