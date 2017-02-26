Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:26 pm

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow Couple Up at Oscars 2017

Leslie Mann channeled her inner Belle from Beauty and the Beast at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 44-year-old actress coupled up with her husband Judd Apatow as they walked the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Leslie donned a gorgeous yellow ballgown, which Judd stepped back to help display!

She is also set to take the stage to present an award during the show.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Leslie is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes.

