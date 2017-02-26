Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow Couple Up at Oscars 2017

Leslie Mann channeled her inner Belle from Beauty and the Beast at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 44-year-old actress coupled up with her husband Judd Apatow as they walked the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Leslie donned a gorgeous yellow ballgown, which Judd stepped back to help display!

She is also set to take the stage to present an award during the show.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Leslie is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes.