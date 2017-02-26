Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:33 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Brings His Mom as His Oscars 2017 Date

Lin-Manuel Miranda Brings His Mom as His Oscars 2017 Date

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a very special guest as his date to the 2017 Academy Awards.

Th 37-year-old Hamilton creator escorted his mom Luz on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin is nominated for Best Original Song for penning the track “How Far I’ll Go” for the film Moana.

Meanwhile, he was also one of the many celebs to rep an ACLU blue ribbon on the carpet. See which other stars showed their support too!
Just Jared on Facebook
lin manuel miranda 2017 oscars red carpet 01
lin manuel miranda 2017 oscars red carpet 02
lin manuel miranda 2017 oscars red carpet 03
lin manuel miranda 2017 oscars red carpet 04
lin manuel miranda 2017 oscars red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here