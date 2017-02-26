Lin-Manuel Miranda Brings His Mom as His Oscars 2017 Date

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a very special guest as his date to the 2017 Academy Awards.

Th 37-year-old Hamilton creator escorted his mom Luz on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Lin is nominated for Best Original Song for penning the track “How Far I’ll Go” for the film Moana.

Meanwhile, he was also one of the many celebs to rep an ACLU blue ribbon on the carpet. See which other stars showed their support too!