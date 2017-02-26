Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:05 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs New 'Moana'-Themed Rap at Oscars 2017 (Video)

Lin-Manuel Miranda hits the stage to perform an original rap themed to his movie Moana at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated songwriter hit the stage to introduce the film’s star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to sing the song “How Far I’ll Go.”

Lin-Manuel is nominated for Best Original Song for writing the empowering tune from the animated Disney film. If he wins, he will achieve the coveted EGOT by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony!

15+ pictures inside from the Moana performance at the Oscars…

Photos: Getty
