Matt Damon Spills He Doesn't Think He's a Match for Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2017

Matt Damon is all smiles at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 46-year-old actor shared he’s nervously awaiting what host Jimmy Kimmel has in store for him as their long-standing “feud” is about to spill onto the Oscar stage.

“Unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers that work for him, so I’m afraid I’m in for it tonight,” Matt shared on the red carpet. “It’s going to be a little rough.”

Matt and Jimmy’s infamous feud has hilariously been going on for 12 years now.

Matt, who was joined on the red carpet by his beautiful wife of almost 12 years, Luciana Barroso, will be presenting during tonight’s ceremony.