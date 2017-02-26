Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:40 pm

Matt Damon Spills He Doesn't Think He's a Match for Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2017

Matt Damon Spills He Doesn't Think He's a Match for Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2017

Matt Damon is all smiles at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 46-year-old actor shared he’s nervously awaiting what host Jimmy Kimmel has in store for him as their long-standing “feud” is about to spill onto the Oscar stage.

“Unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers that work for him, so I’m afraid I’m in for it tonight,” Matt shared on the red carpet. “It’s going to be a little rough.”

Matt and Jimmy’s infamous feud has hilariously been going on for 12 years now.

Matt, who was joined on the red carpet by his beautiful wife of almost 12 years, Luciana Barroso, will be presenting during tonight’s ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 01
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 02
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 03
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 04
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 05
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 06
matt damon lucia oscar red carpet 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Matt Damon, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here