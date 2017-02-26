Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming New Baby

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross hit the red carpet for the first time together after giving birth to their son last month!

The 61-year-old actor and his wife, 26, coupled up for the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Their new son Lars Gerard marks Rosalind‘s first child and Mel‘s ninth.

Mel is nominated for the Best Director award for his work on Hacksaw Ridge, which just took home the award for Best Sound Mixing!

Host Jimmy Kimmel called out Mel at one point, stating, “There’s only one Braveheart in this room and he’s not going to unite us either.”

FYI: Mel and Rosalind are wearing Bulgari accessories.