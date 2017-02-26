Melissa Benoist Shows Her Support for UTA's Anti-Trump Rally Ahead of Oscars 2017

Melissa Benoist is speaking out about the United Talent Agency’s decision to throw an anti-Trump rally instead of an expensive 2017 Oscars party.

The 28-year-old Supergirl actress took to Instagram on Friday (February 24) to share her thoughts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

“Bravo UTA for rallying today for artistic freedom!” she captioned the selfie below. “I’m with you in spirit. Support the cause & add your voice: www.crowdrise.com/unitedvoices ‬#unitedvoices.”

ICYMI, check out Melissa‘s amazing sign she held at the Women’s March in DC last month.

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Pictured: Melissa battling a monster while filming some fighting scenes on the set of Supergirl on Friday in Vancouver, Canada.

15+ pictures inside of Melissa Benoist on set…