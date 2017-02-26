Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 12:53 am

Melissa Benoist Shows Her Support for UTA's Anti-Trump Rally Ahead of Oscars 2017

Melissa Benoist Shows Her Support for UTA's Anti-Trump Rally Ahead of Oscars 2017

Melissa Benoist is speaking out about the United Talent Agency’s decision to throw an anti-Trump rally instead of an expensive 2017 Oscars party.

The 28-year-old Supergirl actress took to Instagram on Friday (February 24) to share her thoughts.

“Bravo UTA for rallying today for artistic freedom!” she captioned the selfie below. “I’m with you in spirit. Support the cause & add your voice: www.crowdrise.com/unitedvoices ‬#unitedvoices.”

ICYMI, check out Melissa‘s amazing sign she held at the Women’s March in DC last month.

Pictured: Melissa battling a monster while filming some fighting scenes on the set of Supergirl on Friday in Vancouver, Canada.

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
