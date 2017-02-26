Meryl Streep Gets Standing Ovation at Oscars 2017, Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Her Dress

Jimmy Kimmel just had Meryl Streep stand up, after calling her “the highly overrated Meryl Streep” at the 2017 Academy Awards as she is a 20-time nominee this evening!

Meryl, who is nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins tonight, received a standing ovation when she stood up during the event, which is being held right now at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

After Meryl sat down, Jimmy poked fun at her dress controversy this week, where it was widely reported that she demanded money to wear Chanel on the red carpet. This has since been proved false, and Meryl released a statement denying everything.

Jimmy asked Meryl if the dress was an Ivanka…LOL!

FYI: Meryl is wearing Elie Saab.