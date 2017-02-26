Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:26 pm
Michael J. Fox Looks Amazing on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet
Michael J. Fox looked incredible tonight at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.
The 55-year-old actor and his wife, Tracy Pollan, 56, walked the carpet arm and arm, looking as in love as they ever have.
Michael, who became an advocate for people who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease after he was diagnosed in 1991, even took a moment to show off how good he’s feeling.
The couple will celebrate their 30th anniversary next summer.
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Michael J Fox, Oscars
