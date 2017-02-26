Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:26 pm

Michael J. Fox Looks Amazing on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Michael J. Fox Looks Amazing on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Michael J. Fox looked incredible tonight at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old actor and his wife, Tracy Pollan, 56, walked the carpet arm and arm, looking as in love as they ever have.

Michael, who became an advocate for people who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease after he was diagnosed in 1991, even took a moment to show off how good he’s feeling.

The couple will celebrate their 30th anniversary next summer.

Just Jared on Facebook
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 01
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 02
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 03
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 04
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 05
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 06
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 07
michael j fox looks amazing at oscars 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Michael J Fox, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here