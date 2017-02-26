Michelle Dockery, Freida Pinto, & Katharine McPhee Step Out on Oscars Night 2017!

Michelle Dockery and Freida Pinto walk the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two actresses were joined at the party by Scorpion‘s Katharine McPhee.

Stay tuned as we live blog the entire star-studded Oscars night!

FYI: Katharine is wearing an Amanda Wakely dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Halston clutch, and H. Stern jewels. Michelle is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Charlotte Olympia heels, Judith Leiber clutch, and Bulgari jewels.