Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:21 pm

Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps Are #FriendshipGoals on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

It looks like Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps had a blast together at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The longtime best friends, who met on set of Dawson’s Creek in the early 2000s, held hands while walking the carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Michelle has been bringing Busy as her award show date for years.

This time around, Michelle is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Manchester By the Sea.

FYI: Busy is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Michelle is wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton.

25+ pictures inside of Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps at the 2017 Oscars
