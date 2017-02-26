Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:39 pm

'Moana' Actress Auli'i Cravalho Wows In Stunning Dress at First Oscars Ever

'Moana' Actress Auli'i Cravalho Wows In Stunning Dress at First Oscars Ever

Auli’i Cravalho looks so breathtaking at her first ever Oscars ceremony!

The Moana actress hit the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood, looking absolutely perfect.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Auli'i Cravalho

Tonight, Auli’i will be performing “How Far I’ll Go” on stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and we can’t wait to see her!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Auli’i wore a stunning Rubin Singer gown.
  • Darija

    Pretty girl.

  • persononhere

    nice dress on a cute girl. wonder how the young girls dress so well and the older women look so bad

