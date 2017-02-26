'Moana' Actress Auli'i Cravalho Wows In Stunning Dress at First Oscars Ever

Auli’i Cravalho looks so breathtaking at her first ever Oscars ceremony!

The Moana actress hit the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood, looking absolutely perfect.

Tonight, Auli’i will be performing “How Far I’ll Go” on stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and we can’t wait to see her!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Auli’i wore a stunning Rubin Singer gown.