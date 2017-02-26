'Moana' Oscars Performance Video 2017 - Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'How Far I'll Go'

Auli’i Cravalho belts out her song “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie Moana at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 16-year-old actress, who is the singer that voiced the role in the Oscar-nominated animated movie Moana, was introduced to the stage with an original rap by songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Auli’i looked gorgeous earlier in the night while walking the red carpet at the Oscars so make sure to check out her chic look!

Watch the video of the performance below.

15+ pictures inside from the Moana performance at the Oscars…