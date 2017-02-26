Moana's 'How Far I'll Go' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go” is one of the songs nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards later tonight – and we have the full stream here for you to listen!

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana, and composer (and nominee) Lin-Manuel Miranda will perform the song on stage later this evening for the live crowd.

If you love Moana, you can download all the music on Amazon and iTunes!

Listen to the Oscar nominated song below…